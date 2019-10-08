Copan Senior Citizens will gather to enjoy their weekly lunch on Thursday, The menu is beans and cornbread, potatoes, condiments and dessert.

The Senior Center located at 310 E. Weldon is open at 10 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. The next Bingo session is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. The nurse from the Cherokee Clinic at Ochelata will be at the Center on Oct. 31 for blood pressure checks and flu shots from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Area residents need to know that the Senior Citizens voted to continue to participate with the American Red Cross to provide a feeding station in case of a local disaster. The Red Cross maintains portable food preparation trailers when communities are affected. The Senior Center will be open during any of these times.

Dewayne Bryan is planning to start cooking early for the monthly Community Coffee and Burnet Meat Feast. He will be set up in the City Park, weather permitting, on Saturday, Oct. 19. The Community is invited to stop by to visit and share lunch.

School Events: High School football at Summit Christian on Friday, Oct.11.

The JH football team travels to Welch on Monday, Oct. 14.

On October 15 the PreK-3rd grade classes will spend the day at the Pumpkin Patch. The bus leaves at 8:30 a.m. and returns at 2:30 p.m. This event is a highlight every year for the youngsters.

Tuesday, October 15, the FFA Club will hold their annual Labor Sale from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The announcement of the Homecoming Parade was made last week. Organizations, town officials, law enforcement officers and the fire dept. are encouraged to join with the Class Candidates vying for King and Queen. For more information and to enter your organization into the parade, contact Jeri Weatherspoon. The parade is set to start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16. Participants are asked to line up in the school parking lot at 5:30 p.m.

Homecoming Ceremonies will take place on Thursday, October 17 when the OU/Copan team meets the Regent Preparatory Rams.

To report news items, corrections and complaints, contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@juno.com or text/call 918-532-5492