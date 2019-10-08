For more than 20 years, dozens of pumpkins could be found at the First Christian Church Pumpkin Patch along Broadway Street in Shawnee, but this year, there are no pumpkins on the church lawn.

Unfortunately, members at the church are no longer able to do all that is necessary to set-up, unload, and staff the Pumpkin Patch, officials said. That, along with a decline in visitors, have resulted in no Pumpkin Patch this year. But don't worry, some fall-related events, including the Pumpkin Patch train, are still being planned for at least one weekend this month. Watch for updates.