NORMAN — Shawnee will go into 6A regional play on a winning note after knocking off Norman 7-5 in 10 innings Monday.

Anneca Anderson, who pitched the last six innings, earned the win. She surrendered just two hits and one run in relief of Stormee Reed.

It was also Anderson’s sacrifice fly that broke a 4-all tie in the top of the 10th. Two more runs proceeded to score on errors off a fly ball by Reed and an infield grounder by Mia Gipp.

Anderson led Shawnee’s nine-hit attack with three singles. Tatum Sparks added two singles.

Shawnee was scheduled to start regionals Thursday but first-round action has been moved up to Wednesday because of the threat of rain. Shawnee will square off with Bixby at 1 p.m. with the loser to take on Broken Arrow at 3. The Game 1 winner will play Broken Arrow at 5.

Play will continue Thursday, weather permitting.

Rescheduled Regionals

Class 4A regional entrants Tecumseh and McLoud were also originally slated to play Thursday but will now play Wednesday.

Tecumseh and Perkins-Tryon will hook it up at 12:30 at Tuttle. Top-seeded Tuttle will open the day at 11 a.m. versus Byng.

McLoud will play Purcell at 11 a.m. at Purcell, followed by Chickasha and Weatherford.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.