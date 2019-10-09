Pottawatomie County commissioners have declared this week, Oct. 6-12, as National 4-H Week.

According to Katie Miller, Extension Educator for 4-H Youth Development, this week will be celebrating everything 4-H.

"Pottawatomie County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people, and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them," Miller said.

She explained there will be many activities for 4-H students throughout the county and many youth, parents, volunteers and alumni will be celebrating.

"The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is 'Inspire Kids to Do,' which highlights how

4-H encourages kids to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement," Miller said.

The events happening this week include Wednesday, Oct. 9 which will be 4-H Spirit Day, and people are encouraged to wear green to support the program. In addition, throughout the week, South Rock Creek 4-H members will have a display at BancFirst on Harrison Street. The display models their new school garden and meeting pavilion. The club will receive funds for the project through support from the community and several grants, including BancFirst.

“National 4-H Week is a special time of year for our members, and this year I have seen a great embrace of support from the community," Miller said. "Each year, we kick off a little early by donating a gift basket to the family of the first baby born in October at the St. Anthony Shawnee Hospital to promote our youth organization."

Following National 4-H Week, there will be events including Chili’s Gives Back Event on Tuesday October 15 and the Tractor Supply Company Paper Clover Campaign that will end on the 20th.

Miller said in Pottawatomie County, 164 youth, and 26 volunteers from the community are involved in 4-H through nine community 4-H clubs and project groups.

For more information visit www.4h.okstate.edu.