DALE — The Lady Pirates of Dale nipped Newcastle 2-1 Monday in preparation for the Class 2A fast-pitch state championship.

Pirate hurler Anna Hester, who went the final 5 2/3 innings, got the win when Dale scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Hester, who surrendered a single run in the fourth, permitted five hits and fanned three.

Dale was held to two hits.

Stroud will test Dale at 1 p.m. Thursday in first-round state action at The Ballfields at FireLake.

The other first-round matchups are Silo-Coalgate at 10:30 a.m., Hobart-Latta at 3:30 and Amber-Pocasset-Oktaha at 6.