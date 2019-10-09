This project is weather permitting.

SH-66/15th St. is narrowed to one lane with temporary signals directing traffic from the SH-18 South junction to just west of SH-18 in Chandler through 2019 for bridge rehabilitation at Bell Cow Creek. Drivers should be prepared to stop and can expect lengthy delays during peak travel times. Wide loads are also restricted from traveling through the work zone.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the more than $500,000 contract for this project to Logos Construction Co., of Sapulpa, in June.