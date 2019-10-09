The Fire Clowns of Shawnee have returned to the stage this week to perform and educate students throughout the county about fire safety during the 2019 Fire Prevention Week, observed Oct. 7-15.

The clowns will put on shows at many area schools, but an evening performance open to the public is scheduled 7 p.m. Thursday evening, Oct 10, at the Shawnee Performing Arts and Athletic Center at Shawnee High School.

The theme of the show this year is "Clowns Got Talent" and students will learn several things including stop, drop and roll, water safety and more.