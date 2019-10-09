On Tuesday, Shawnee Middle School Student Council members unveiled a wooden chainsaw carving of a wolf family that they donated to their school.

According to Student Council Adviser Annetta Hackler, the students have worked for several years to provide the funds for the scuplture. The group was able to commission the art work from artist Tom Zimmer of Choctaw earlier this year and unveil it today for the school.

Hackler said the students wanted to depict a wolf family because they feel like a family at SMS.

Student Council members since 2016 until the present worked to provide funds for the art project.