The Shawnee Police Association will be hosting a benefit softball game 1 p.m. Sunday at Shawnee High School.

The police officers will host a team of Oklahoma Sooners Alumni.

Appearing for the former Sooners will be All Big 8 quarterback Jamelle Holieway, All-American linebacker Rufus Alexander, All-American defensive back and kick returner JT Thatcher, All-Big 12 defensive end Auston English, All-Big 12 center Erick Wren, All-Big 12 fullback Dimitri Floweres, All-Big 12 pitcher Rob Tasin and more. There will be an opportunity for autographs and photos immediately following the game.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and children 12 and under will be admitted free.