Three Seminole State College employees received awards at the 52nd annual Oklahoma Association of Community Colleges Conference at Oklahoma City Community College Oct. 4.

SSC’s 2019 Outstanding Employees were Administrative Assistant to the Vice President for Academic Affairs Robin Crawford, Financial Aid Specialist Edith Cathey and Professor of History Marta Osby.

Crawford began working for the College in 2012. She is responsible for building and publishing all SSC course schedules, Academic Affairs Calendars and she maintains the SSC Course Catalog. She also supervises the SSC switchboard and mailroom. She received her Associate of Science from Seminole State College in September 2012.

In 2003, Cathey began her employment with SSC. As a Financial Aid Specialist, she assists students completing the FAFSA, processes student financial aid files and processes disbursements for federal and state funds, as well as scholarships. She served as the Professional Staff Council President for the 2018-2019 academic year. She holds a Bachelor of Business and Administration and a Bachelor of Computer Information Systems from the University of Mount Olive. She is currently pursuing her Master of Education in Educational Technology at East Central University.

Osby started working as a full-time instructor in 2002 at SSC. She is a tenured faculty member who teaches a variety of history and leadership development classes. She previously served as the Faculty Senate President. She also served as the Phi Theta Kappa faculty advisor for seven years. Osby received her Bachelor of Science in Education in 1993 at the University of Oklahoma and her Master of Arts in History in 1995 from the University of Central Oklahoma.

Each of OACC’s 13 member institutions selected three employees to honor during the conference. Beyond the awards ceremony, the conference featured dozens of presentations from community college professionals across the state and more than 200 attendees.