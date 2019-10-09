NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Bison women’s cross country team held steady at No. 4 in the Central Region as the latest United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association regional rankings were revealed Tuesday afternoon.

Oklahoma Baptist has claimed two team titles this season, winning the Central Oklahoma Land Run on Sept. 7 before turning around and taking the Chile Pepper Festival crown on Oct. 5. The Bison finished with an average scoring time of 18:41.38 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, this past weekend.

The Bison will look to make it three titles in as many attempts this weekend when they host the OBU Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Gordon Cooper Technology Center.