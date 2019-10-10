PHOTO GALLERY

SHAWNEE—The Prague Lady Red Devils entered the first round of the Class 3A State Softball Tournament as the sixth seed. Somebody forgot to tell them that they were the underdogs against the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs, as they head into Friday’s semifinal round with a 3-1 win.

With the score knotted at 1-1, Senior Lady Red Devil Josi Goodman came to the plate with two outs and runner’s at second and third. She ran the count full before delivering the winning two-run single to center field. That gave Prague the 3-1 lead.

Adisyn Auld started the inning with a sharp single to the shortstop. Demi Manning, after a Taylor Hodges strikeout, hit a bloop single to short right field. Karsyn Coleman then drove in Prague’s first run on a single to left field. Tessa Cooper walked then moved to second base on a double steal by she and Manning, setting the table for Goodman.

Sulphur took a 1-0 lead after the first inning and held onto it until the fifth inning.

The Lady Red Devils’ freshman pitcher, Tessa Cooper, had a masterful performance in the circle. She gave up the one run and scattered five hits from the Lady Bulldogs. She dis not give up any walks and struck out four Sulphur batters.

Prague’s three runs came off four hits and two walks off of starter Harley Beesley.

Beesley held Prague at bay for the first four innings. They didn’t have a base runner, until the fifth inning of play.

Prague improves their record to 26-6 and will face the second seeded Tishomingo Lady Indians, Friday at Noon, at the Ballfields At FireLake.