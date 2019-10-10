Shawnee St. Paul’s United Methodist Church is celebrating their 125th anniversary with a Homecoming Celebration, October 12-13. St. Paul’s has a rich history in Shawnee, where the founding members of the church met under a brush arbor at the corner of Bell and Oakland on October 7, 1894.

While churches across the country are seeing rapid decreases in membership, St. Paul’s has seen 63 percent growth in attendance and discipleship. Shawnee St. Paul’s United Methodist Church is dedicated to serving its neighbors and community. Its growing membership is committed to renewing community by transforming lives through the services of the church.

Earlier this year, the church launched Project Vision 2020, a capital campaign created to raise the necessary funds to further Shawnee St. Paul’s mission. This campaign aims to provide all the necessary funds to renovate the second floor, which includes the serving kitchen and fellowship hall. These spaces are used to serve the members, as well as people in the community that are homeless or hungry, families in need, and people struggling with addiction.

To honor the 125th anniversary of the church and the finale of the Project Vision 2020 campaign, Shawnee St. Paul’s will host an evening of celebration on Saturday, October 12 at the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Cultural Heritage Center, followed by a morning of worship on Sunday, October 13. A special “Ed’s Kids” reunion will be held on Saturday prior to the church celebration, for past members of the Shawnee St. Paul’s youth group.

“We are so excited to celebrate the legacy of Shawnee St. Paul’s that has been 125 years in the making,” said Lead Pastor, Tiffany Nagel, “The people who have come through our doors over the years are so important to us, and we are hopeful to see their faces and hear their stories this month at our homecoming celebration.”

For more information and to RSVP for the Saturday evening celebration, contact info@shawneestpauls.com or call (405) 273-0982. For more information, location, and to RSVP for the “Ed’s Kids” Youth Group Reunion, contact edmartin825@gmail.com.