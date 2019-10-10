TUTTLE — Second-seeded Tecumseh shook off an 11-6 loss to Tuttle to whip the top-seeded hist 15-9 and claim a Class 4A regional championship Thursday.

Tecumseh, after going 2-0 Wednesday, entered Thursday’s action needing just one victory to advance to next week’s state tournament.

Tuttle, after eliminating Byng earlier Thursday, had to defeat Tecumseh twice to earn the state berth.

In the opener, Tuttle jumped out to an 8-1 lead after 4 ½ innings and finished with a 14-12 hitting edge over Tecumseh.

Katlyn Fleming led Tecumseh at 4 of 4, including a double and three runs batted in. Ayzia Shirey posted two singles and a double.

Also doubling for Tecumseh were Emily Bingham, Bristin Hayes and Harley Sturm.

In its second test of the day, Tecumseh exploded for 23 hits with Bingham homering twice and sharing the team RBI lead with Hayes at five. Hayes swatted a grandslam home run

Shirey, the leadoff hitter, posted a triple and double. while scoring three times. Fleming was 5 of 6, all singles, and Sturm was 4 of 5 with a double. Taylor Frizzell and Kylee Akehurst had three hits with Akehurst doubling.

Sturm got the pitching win after allowing nine hits and nine runs in the first three innings. Akehurst completlely stymied Tuttle the final four innings, allowing no hits or walks.

Tecumseh will take a 26-11 into the state tournament.

Note: Report compiled by contnbuting writer Fred Fehr