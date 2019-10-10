YUKON — Right-hander Jaxon Wright tamed Calera Thursday as third-ranked Dale prevailed 6-1 in the first round of the Class A state tournament at Yukon High School.

Wright, in a 6 1/3-inning stint, didn’t surrender a hit, walked five and struck out nine. Calera’s second-inning run was unearned.

Calera loaded the bases in the first inning on a hit batsman and two walks, but Wright struck out two batters to avoid damage.

Dale coach Eddie Jeffcoat, trying to preserve Wright’s tournament pitch count, brought in Ike Shirey with one out in the top of the seventh. Shirey preserved the combined no-hitter by striking out both batters he faced.

Dale, 30-3, accumulated 11 hits. Dallen Forsythe led the offense with a triple and second-inning RBI double.

Shirey posted a run-scoring single and RBI double.

Jono Johnson aided with two singles. Teammates David Herring and Cade McQuain doubled.

“Jaxon settled in after starting slow and threw really well the last four innings,” Jeffcoat said

Dale advances to today’s 1:30 semifinals, also at Yukon, against Thursday night’s Roff-Fort Cobb-Broxton winner. Roff is the No. 2 seed. Dale was 1-0 this season against Fort Cobb-Broxton and 0-1 versus Roff.

In two other first-round games, top-seeded Silo upended Canute, 7-5, and Latta edged Rattan, 4-2. Silo and Latta are scheduled to play at 11 a.m. today.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.