Walter Monroe Lambert w/pic

WALTER MONROE LAMBERT, 91, was born September 28, 1928 in Van Buren, Arkansas to Walter M. and Pauline Lambert and died October 7, 2019 in Tulsa, OK.

He graduated in 1946 from Bartlesville, OK High School and University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Science in Education and was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity.

Walter served in the United States Navy Reserves and United States Air Force as Staff Sergeant.

He was a teacher in the Tulsa Public School System for 34 years, having served as Board Member and President of the Tulsa Teachers Union.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lambert and his brother, William Herman Lambert.

No services will be held.