WASHINGTON — A disastrous start was too much for McLoud to overcome Thursday as it fell 10-6 to Chickasha in a 4A regional elimination matchup.

Chickasha tallied two runs in the top of the third and six runs in the fourth for an 8-0 advantage. McLoud never got closer than the final four-point spread.

Mycah Wahpekeche fueled McLoud’s 12-hit attack with four singles in four at-bats.

Kianne Wahpekeche posted a 2-run triple while Makyna Higdon and Jessie Wooten doubled for the Redskins.

Higdon collected a team-high three runs batted in off two hits.

Shyann Shipman started on the mound for McLoud and gave up 11 hits and seven runs in five innings. Lexie Boyer, who toiled the final two innings, permitted five hits and three runs.

McLoud stranded nine runners. Chickasha left nine on the sacks

The game was scheduled for Purcell but had to be moved to Washington because of a wet field.

McLoud ended the season at 19-15.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.