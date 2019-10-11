The Tecumseh Police Department reports that Tecumseh's Braydon Self was honored in Tulsa Tuesday night at the Oklahoma Public Safety Conference with the Child Hero 911 Award.

According to the Tecumseh Police Department, on Jan. 13, 2019, Braydon and his stepfather walked in on an armed robbery in progress at the Family Dollar store in Tecumseh, where the gunman had ordered the employees and customers on the floor. Braydon ran to the back of the store and called 911, with officers reporting Braydon's actions aided in a quick response by law enforcement. The suspect was apprehended in that case.

Pictured with Braydon is Tecumseh Police Chief J.R. Kidney.