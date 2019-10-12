SEMINOLE—History on hold. The Idabel Warriors denied Seminole head coach Mike Snyder’s attempt to get win number 364 to break Oklahoma’s all-time 11-man wins record and took home the 32-7 district win over the Seminole Chieftains.

Idabel set the tome early, holding short-handed Seminole to a first possession three and out. The Chieftains were without starting tailback Cameron Gunville, due to an un-disclosed injury, and lost their quarterback Brendan Rodriguez early in the first half.

Idabel scored on its first drive of the game. They ran the ball 10 straight times, even overcoming a 10-yard holding call. Quarterback Ray Golston led the charge, carrying the ball six times for 31 yards, and scored from three yards out with 6:34 left in the first quarter.

The two defenses took over the remainder of the first quarter and deep into the second. Seminole tied things up before halftime on a two-yard plunge by Hunter Wurtz. Wurtz’s scoring play was set up by a monster run by Garrett Chaffin. Chaffin, on a 2nd-and-18 from the Warrior 43-yard line, took the handoff and was stacked up at the line of scrimmage, but refused to go down and bounced the play outside and was eventually caught at the two-yard line.

Wurtz’s score tied the game at 7 with 2:52 left in the half.

Idabel then took over at their 45-yard line and needed just six plays and less that two minutes to take the lead back. Corbin Cooper took a pass from Golston and scored from 16 yards out, giving the Warriors a 14-7 lead at the half.

The Warriors then increased the lead on the opening drive of the second half.

Like their first drive of the first half, they kept the ball on the ground and drove 60 yards for the score. They were also aided by a 15-yard personal foul on the Chieftains. Golston scored from 11 yards out, with 9:35 left in the third to give Idabel the 20-7 lead.

Seminole had difficulties against the speedy Warrior defense. The Chieftains were held to 139 yards rushing on 36 carries, for a 3-yard average. Through the air the Chieftains managed just 54 yards on a 7-of-14 passing.

Early in the fourth quarter, Seminole pinned the Warriors deep with a punt that rolled dead at the five-yard line. But as they did all night, Idabel had an answer.

On the first play from their five, Golston hooked up with Cooper on a 95-yard scoring play, giving the Warriors a 26-7 lead with 10:55 left in the game.

Idabel scored again with 6:12 remaining, giving them the 32-7 district road win.

The Warriors rushed for 216 yards while throwing for 157.

Idabel remains perfect in district 3A-3, with a 3-0 record, and is 5-1 overall.

With the loss, the Chieftains fall to 1-2 in district play and are 3-3 for the season.

Coach Snyder will now wait until next week to try to make history, as his Chieftains will travel to face Stigler next Thursday night.