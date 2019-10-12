The Shawnee Public Library presents a showing of the documentary “Bicycle Revolution” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, in Rooms A and B of the library, 101 N. Philadelphia Ave.

The film looks at a group of students who work to make “bike-friendly” spaces in the heart of car-dominated Los Angeles as an effort to bring on social change. In their search for answers, they meet with mayors, city council members, community activists and city staff who are on the front lines of struggles to make sustainability a reality.

The program is offered for all ages, and advance registration is not required for those wanting to attend.

This project is being funded through the Oklahoma Department of Libraries with funds from the Library Services Technology Act (LSTA), a Federal source of library funding provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

For more information, visit the library, call 275-6353 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/shawnee.