The Shawnee Police Association will be hosting a benefit

softball game 1 p.m., Sunday, October 13 at Shawnee High School.

The police officers will host a team of Oklahoma Sooners Alumni.

Appearing for the former Sooners will be All Big 8 quarterback Jamelle

Holieway, All American linebacker Rufus Alexander, All American

defensive back & kick returner JT Thatcher, All Big 12 defensive end

Auston English, All Big 12 center Erick Wren, All Big 12 fullback

Dimitri Floweres, All Big 12 pitcher Rob Tasin and more. There will

be an opportunity for autographs and photos immediately following the

game.

The Association is raising funds for the officers' assistance fund, Cop

and Kids and the many other worthwhile endeavors the officers support.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students and children 12 and

under will be admitted free.