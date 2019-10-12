As the Oklahoma and Texas football teams faced off Saturday in Dallas, another rivalry game was taking place north of the Red River.

High school baseball powerhouses Dale and Silo met in the Class A fall state championship at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The teams have battled in several memorable games throughout the years.

They had another classic on Saturday.

Dale’s Cade McQuain hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning, and the third-ranked Pirates defeated No. 1 Silo 4-3.

Dale had a one-run lead entering the bottom of the seventh, but Silo (29-4) made things interesting.

Luke Jestis reached first base on an error. Jestis advanced to third later in the frame, before Dale pitcher Carson Hunt induced a ground ball to get the final out of the game.

The Pirates (32-3) threw their gloves and hats in the air, and the dogpile ensued.

Dale coach Eddie Jeffcoat said it was difficult to describe how much the victory meant to him.

“There are really good coaches out there that never get this chance,” Jeffcoat said. “I’m just humbled.”

Dale has lost to Silo in the Class 2A spring state championship game three straight times.

Solid pitching performances from Hunt, who took over on the mound in the fourth inning, and starter David Herring helped Dale avenge the losses and win its 21st state championship.

Silo had just two hits. Both were off Herring.

The Dale pitchers kept Silo in check throughout the game, but the Pirates needed a run in the final inning.

McQuain was able to give his team what it needed with his clutch hit.

“He’s really come into his own this fall in what role we wanted him to play,” Jeffcoat said of the junior. “He’s just stepped in there and done a great job.”

The Dale Lady Pirates also played in a state championship game Saturday night, but were defeated by Silo.