In 2019, for the 14th consecutive year, The West Law Firm attorneys, Terry W. West and Bradley C. West, are included in the annual Oklahoma Super Lawyers® list, a ranking which includes no more than five percent of the practicing attorneys in the state.

This year, Founder and Managing Partner Terry West is also named to the Top 50 Oklahoma Super Lawyers list in the personal injury category for the ninth time since 2006. In 2017, West was named to the Top 10 Oklahoma Super Lawyers list.

Partner Bradley West has been included in the Oklahoma Super Lawyers list every year since he was first named to this list in the personal injury category in 2006.

In addition to Terry West and Bradley West, firm attorney, J. Shawn Spencer was named to the Oklahoma Super Lawyers list in 2016 and 2017.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters company, is a nationally recognized professional survey and ranking service of accomplished attorneys who have achieved a high degree of peer recognition and professionalism. The annual selections are made using an in-depth, multi-phase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an evaluation of nominees in each state and peer reviews in each practice area.

Terry West focuses his practice on personal injury representation including: products liability, medical malpractice and class action litigation. His professional associations have included: the Oklahoma Association for Justice, the American Association for Justice and the Million Dollar Advocates Forum. Throughout his career, West has been active in community service, including work at the local level with The Salvation Army, the Boy Scouts of America and the March of Dimes. He is also a Lifetime Trustee on the board of the statewide Sarkeys Foundation, an Oklahoma non-profit institution that provides grants and educational programs for public service organizations in Oklahoma. West is a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1961 and he earned an LL.B. from the University of Tulsa, College of Law in 1966.

Bradley West’s practice focuses on: product liability, vehicle collisions and class actions. His professional associations include: the American Trial Lawyers Association, which named him one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in Oklahoma; the American Association for Justice; the Million Dollar Advocates Forum; and the Oklahoma Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates, for which he served as president in 2018. West is a member of both the Oklahoma Bar Association and the Texas Bar Association and he is licensed to practice in both states. He earned a B.A. from Oklahoma Baptist University in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Oklahoma, College of Law in 1990.

The West Law Firm of Shawnee, Oklahoma is a plaintiff law firm that represents victims of personal injury, including product liability, motor vehicle collision, defective drugs and medical malpractice. The firm was founded in 1967 by Terry W. West and now includes attorneys: Terry W. West, Bradley C. West and J. Shawn Spencer. In 2017, The West Law Firm celebrated its 50th anniversary. The firm is located at 124 West Highland in Shawnee. The firm’s website is: www.thewestlawfirm.com and they have a presence on facebook.