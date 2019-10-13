William McLean

William Wallace McLean, 76, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday. Family will receive guests Sunday 6 — 8 p.m. Services will be Monday at 10 a.m. at Adams Blvd Church of Christ. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

William Davis Sr.

William (Bill) Robert Davis Sr., 65, of Nowata, died Oct. 8.

Visitation will be at Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home Monday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., family will receive guests at funeral home 6 — 8 p.m.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Nowata. Interment will be in the C.L. Davis Cemetery directed by Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home.

Sonya Peterson

Sonya Odelia Peterson, 87, of Bartlesville, died Friday. A celebration of life will be held Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.