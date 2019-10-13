The Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma (AST) has a new Governor. On Saturday, October 5th, following a Tribal Court decision to uphold run-off election results from June, John Johnson became the twelfth Governor of the AST.

The swearing-in ceremony occurred on Saturday in Shawnee where Johnson was surrounded by his family and other AST members.

Johnson, who ran on the platform of loyalty, honesty and progress, has served in several different capacities within the AST executive branch, most recently as Secretary.

“Today is an important day for the Absentee Shawnee people. I pledged to drive our tribe forward, and to continue our progress,” Johnson said. “My administration will focus on economic growth for our businesses and our government. This growth will create more resources for our families and more services for our members. Our people are our future, and our people are my focus.”

Johnson assumes all responsibilities as Governor immediately.

The Absentee Shawnee Tribe, located in central Oklahoma, has approximately 4,343 enrolled members. Tribal operations and programs are primarily located within the tribal government complex in Shawnee, Oklahoma. www.astribe.com