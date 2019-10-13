For the last decade downtown Bartlesville has hosted a haunted good time with the Downtown Bartlesville Ghost Walk. This year marks the 10 year anniversary of the event and organizers are planning to resurrect some deadly good stories.

The award-winning event takes place on October 23 and 24 with tours beginning every 15 minutes at the Hilton Garden Inn and winding through Bartlesville’s historic downtown. Guided tours begin at 6 pm and guests will enjoy an hour and a half of thrilling tales and historic haunts. The last tour leaves from the Hilton at 8:45 p.m.. Organizers will have a Halloween photo booth on hand, food and drink specials, music and a few spooky surprises.

Past stories have included the tale of Estelle, a ghostly lady of the night who met an untimely end with one of her customers, or the story of Blatt’s Bar and the first shoot out of Oklahoma Statehood. Other stories have included well known area folklore and stories of those who happened to make their way through Oklahoma during its early years. One thing is for certain, Bartlesville has no shortage of fascinating tales from the past.

This year the locations will include new spots and a few familiar favorites. The stories will also include a “best of the best” of tales from years past thanks to the work of event organizers and the Bartlesville Area History Museum. Halloween expert Tim Hudson is set to help with the stories this year while several area performers will present the characters telling their frightful fables.

The spookiest sponsors on the block include Phillips 66, Visit Bartlesville, Hilton Garden Inn and B Monthly Magazine. Additional sponsors include Arvest Bank, First Investment Corporation, ConocoPhillips, Theater Bartlesville, Mark & Debbie Haskell, Saddoris Companies, Linda Jones, Price Connors & Marty Smith, Truity Credit Union, AC&H Services, 3 Kids & a Cake, Bartlesville Community Center and Southern Abstract Company.

Tickets are $10 and attendees are encouraged to come early, purchase tickets for a later tour, and then enjoy dinner and the downtown scene. Bring everyone along to enjoy the tour The Ghost Walk is recommended for patrons 12 years and older and the tour route is accessible.

The Downtown Bartlesville Ghost Walk is the largest fundraiser of the local non-profit Downtown Bartlesville, Ltd. and all proceeds benefit the continued revitalization of downtown. More Information: Downtown Bartlesville Facebook - @downtownbartlesville Call 918.336.8709