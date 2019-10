Over the Oct. 5-6 weekend, Chris Blades harvested the deer of a lifetime in Seminole County, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation announced through its Facebook page Oct. 8.

What Blades thought was an extremely nontypical buck actually turned out to be a doe. ODWC biologists say this can occur in an average of 1:10,000 does. For this reason, regulations for deer are referred to as “antlered” and “antlerless,” rather than “buck” and “doe.”