Fall is here. As the weather begins to cool off, discouraging outdoor activity, residents will linger longer inside, often in close proximity with others. This yearly migration to the indoors not only will have residents sharing the warmth, but germs, as well.

According to OK FluView, at ok.gov, the first week of October — when the site began tracking the new flu season — five Oklahoma residents were hospitalized for influenza-associated reasons.

No deaths have been recorded in the state this flu season.

Since Sept. 1, 27 total hospitalizations have been noted, most reported in Tulsa County (7); Oklahoma County (3); and Muskogee County (3). Two have been recorded so far in Osage County, and one each was hospitalized in 11 other counties.

Of the 27 cases, 10 were noted to be residents 65 years old or older; seven were between 50 and 64 years old; seven were between 18 and 49 years old; two were between 5 and 17 years old; and one case was a child between birth and 4 years old.

The region of Central Oklahoma — which excludes Oklahoma County (due to its population, it counts as its own separate region) — has encountered two cases that required hospitalization, one in Cleveland County and one in Canadian County.

Usually, across the state, flu season begins its gradual tick upward in December, ramping up significantly in January and February. According to data from previous years, the season typically tapers off some time in April.

The total number of hospitalizations for the 2018-2019 flu season was 3,007. The season was predominantly influenza A 2009 H1N1, with a second wave of influenza A H3N2.

The season before — 2017-2018 — marked a much higher count, a total of 4,836 hospitalizations. That season was predominantly influenza A H3N2, with a second wave of influenza B.

OK FluView issues new data each Thursday throughout flu season.

For more information, visit ok.gov/health/Prevention_and_Preparedness/Acute_Disease_Service/Disease_Information/OK_Flu_View.html.

