The first day of October marks a very important date for most college students. October 1 is the first day students can complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, most commonly known as FAFSA. Many college students apply for the FAFSA to see if they will qualify for Pell grant and other sources of federal funding.

Each year, the Seminole State Financial Aid Office teams up with the two federal Student Support Services grants (SSS and STEM SSS) to assist students in completing the FAFSA application. Kristen Bean, Advisor in STEM SSS, and Caitlin Brown, Financial Aid Specialist, took the lead in coordinating the 2019 event.

"We love seeing so many students take advantage of FAFSA Days every year. Submitting a FAFSA so early can potentially award the student with grant money, which can either help them here at SSC or even to save money for their next college experience. I am so excited to watch this event grow each year and more and more SSC students benefit from it," Bean said.

The event has grown over the last few years. In 2016 and 2017, about 35 students were served over five days. In 2018, over a five-day period, 57 students were served. This year, FAFSA Days lasted for three days and served 81 students.

As students complete their FAFSA, they are also given an opportunity to apply for SSS and STEM SSS, if they are not currently participating in one of the programs. SSS/STEM SSS are federally funded programs of the U.S. Department of Education in cooperation with Seminole State College.

For more information about SSS/STEM SSS, please contact Janna Wilson-Byrd at 405-382-9642 or visit www.sscok.edu/sss.

For more information about Financial Aid at SSC, please contact Melanie Rinehart at m.rinehart@sscok.edu.

Students may apply for FAFSA at www.fafsa.gov.