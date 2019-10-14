On Monday, venue management provider Spectra hosted Shawnee's first — and free — Halloween Town from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Conference Center at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center.

Complete with food trucks, inflatables, a photo booth and costume and pumpkin-carving contests, the evening entertained costumed trick-or-treaters as businesses and organizations doled out candy at various booths.

General Manager Erin Stevens said the goal of the event was to provide a safe, indoor trick-or-treat experience for the community.

She said she hopes the celebration will become an annual event.

