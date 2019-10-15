Beverly Inez (Bowers) Hughes, 84, of Bethel Acres, went to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by family Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.

Beverly was born to Viola Sweetheart and KR Jines in Houston Texas on Feb. 15, 1935.

As a child, Beverly moved to Oklahoma City where she later graduated from Capitol Hill High School in 1953. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald Ray Bowers and had her first daughter before he passed a year later. She also went on to pursue her art and education at the Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha for two years before going to work for the Oklahoma Publishing Company. While working there she met Glenn Hughes who fell in love with both Beverly and her daughter. They were married in 1957 and went on to have two daughters together. She and her family moved to Bethel Acres in 1970 to let her children enjoy the country life.

She was passionate about serving her country, tribe and community throughout her life. She also went on to work for her tribe, the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, where she served for many years as Secretary Treasurer before hiring on at Tinker Air Force Base where she retired after 15 years of Civil Service.

She was dedicated to helping others, especially fellow tribal members. Beverly took great pride in being a CPN Tribal member. Her work for the tribe prior to the landmark Indian Self Determination Act played an integral part in the development of the tribe’s presence today. She published the first edition of the tribal newspaper, the Hownikan, which now has a print circulation of more than 15,000. Beverly also played a vital role in developing the tribe’s fist seal as well as helped to correct the spelling of the tribes name with the U.S. BIA to the proper Potawatomi spelling. As an elder she continued to share her knowledge and wisdom and helped to guide her granddaughters to establish the tribes own Eagle Aviary. In 2016 she was recognized for her work and received the AARP Oklahoma Indian Elder Honors Award.

Beverly never met a stranger. She was quick to start a conversation with anyone she might meet, young or old. She was quick with a smile and generous with her love. She enjoyed writing letters and sending cards at birthdays and holidays. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. She was never shy about witnessing to anyone she met. She loved the Lord, her family and fishing. Through her civil service, her work with the CPN and her unselfish spirit she touched so many lives.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Viola Sweetheart and KR Jines; one sister, Jo Rita Marcus; her first husband, Donald Ray Bowers of two years; her second husband of 56 years, Glenn E. Hughes; one daughter, Shiree Dawn Randell.

She is survived by two daughters, Sallee Brinlee and Sheila Hughes; five grandchildren, Jennifer Randell, Bree Dunham, Jerica and husband Derick Southwell, Matt and wife Jessica Lamey, Cati Caro; six great grandchildren, Logan and Konner Southwell, Carter and Kaylin Laymey, Gabe and Bella Jacobs; niece, Casey and husband Jay Larimore and many more nieces, nephews and cherished friends.

A wonderful celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Cultural Heritage Center, 1899 South Gordon Cooper Dr., in Shawnee with Bother Larry Townsend officiating. Internment of Beverly and Glenn Hughes will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Oklahoma City 500 SW 104th Street.

Cards and flowers can be sent to the CPN Cultural center, or in lieu of flowers Beverly asked that donations be made in her honor to the CPN Eagle Aviary.