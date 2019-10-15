Led by Noah Eskew's third-place finish, the Oklahoma Baptist men's cross country team took second at the OBU Invitational at Gordon Cooper Technology Center on Saturday morning. It's the Bison's second top-five finish this season.

Oklahoma Baptist scored 52 points, outstripping East Central in third place by 22 points. The Bison completed the eight-kilometer course in an average team time of 26:40.0. All five of OBU’s scoring runners finished inside the top 16.

Eskew paced the team with a time of 26:09.0 to take third place, while Jarrett Ellis clocked in with a time of 26:36.7 to claim eighth overall. Blake Cope finished the course in a time of 26:47.5 to finish 11th overall, while Steven Clark claimed 14th after crossing in 26:49.0. Cameron Mills was OBU’s final scoring runner, placing 16th with a time of 26:58.7.

DeAngelo Robles and Garrett Elmore served as displacers for the Bison, finishing 19th and 22nd among scoring runners with times of 27:15.9 and 27:33.5, respectively.

Parker Ables (28:14.7, 32nd), Caleb Dyer (28:50.2, 40th), Avery Hanna (29:45.2, 50th), Connor Heath (29:49.4, 51st) and Colton Martin (31:50.0, 61st) also ran for the Bison.

Oklahoma Baptist will take next week off before heading to Arkadelphia, Arkansas, for the Great American Conference Championships on Saturday, Oct. 19.