The Shawnee Public Library invites business owners to learn a resource for improving productivity and efficiency at the program “Boost Your Business with ReferenceUSA,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the Computer Training Center of the library, 101 N. Philadelphia Ave.

Bill Carlson with ReferenceUSA will lead this demonstration of the database, showing ways it can be used for such tasks as identifying new sales prospects, creating customizing business and consumer marketing lists, defining delivery routes and more.

ReferenceUSA is a database of business information and resources available for Pioneer Library System cardholders.

Ages 18 and up may attend, and having a Pioneer library card is helpful but not a requirement.

Space for the program is limited, so advance registration will be required.

The program is presented in a partnership with Shawnee Forward, Gordon Cooper Technology Center, the REI Women’s Business Center and the OKSBDC.

For more information, visit the library, call 275-6353 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/shawnee.