Young writers can show off their talent by being part of the Tecumseh Public Library Poetry Contest, taking entries now through Nov. 4.

The contest is for students in kindergarten through fifth grades. Their original, single-author work that has been written during the current school year is eligible for the contest.

Award winners by age groups will be announced at an awards event at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18. That program will feature an appearance by author and poet Byron Von Rosenberg, author of “I Don’t Want to Kiss a Llama,” who will present awards to contest winners.

Entry forms, which feature the complete rules for the contest, are available through the library or online at https://pioneerlibrarysystem.org/images/pdfs/TEC_PoetryContest_From.pdf.

Find out more by visiting the library, calling 598-5955 or by going online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/tecumseh.