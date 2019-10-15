Members of the Shawnee 9-1-1 Center, and guests, attended the 2019 Oklahoma Public Safety Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma October 6th-9th. This conference is dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and professionalism within the Oklahoma 9-1-1 Centers.

Shawnee Police Telecommunicator, Rachelle Erickson, winner of this year’s conference theme, “The Heart Behind the Voice,” was sworn in as the Oklahoma National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Central Region Vice President.

Shawnee Police Telecommunicator, Robert Conley, was recognized for his recent award of Telecommunicator of the Quarter. This award was presented to him in September at the Oklahoma 9-1-1 Management Authority meeting.

Shawnee Police Communications Manager, Christina Brown, was sworn in as the Oklahoma NENA Secretary/Treasurer and the Oklahoma Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) President. Both Erickson and Brown, were nominated and voted into these positions by their colleagues from across the state.

Shawnee Communications Systems Manager, Justin Beaver, was awarded the Oklahoma Technology Person of the Year. He was nominated by the Shawnee Police Department for his dedication and hard work in the implementation and maintenance of department telephone and radio systems, radio towers, storm sirens, vehicle lighting and many other communication systems.