Oktoberfest 2019

Polka music, German food were a hit during Oktoberfest

Downtown Bartlesville filled with the sound of lively polka music and the smell of yummy German food as OKM Music put on its annual fundraiser Oktoberfest.

Guests were able to enjoy the annual fundraiser for OKM Music in the outdoors, as the rain that threatened the city all day, held off.

Vendors offered German food, beer, sweets and German merchandise.

In addition to a costume contest, guests could take photos at numerous Bavarian props or try the games, including a stein-holding competition, team stein race, team brat toss, raffle, hammerschlagen and more.

There were children’s activities such as Torwand (a traditional soccer game) decorating a schultute, joining the kazoo parade, or get their faces painted.

Providing the music were the polka bands: the German-American Society of Tulsa’s Blaskapelle and Mach Schnell. The GAST’s folk dancers were also featured at OKM Oktoberfest.

Brittney Berling with OKM Music said this is the second year to host the fundraiser outdoors. She said the nonprofit changes up things every year including the beer served.

Berling estimated that almost 1,000 people attended the event.

“It was the biggest crowd we’ve seen at Oktoberfest here in Bartlesville, which we’re really excited about. All of the proceeds go to our annual festival and year-round programming, so we are really thankful to the community for coming out and supporting us,” Berling said.

The nonprofit’s second fundraiser, Christkindl, is coming up soon and is set for Dec. 14.

Vendor Lissa Rinta with C.A.K.E. offered an array of delicious looking desserts for sale including pumpkin cheesecake.

She was a vendor last year and said she had so much fun, she wanted to return.

She said her cheddar garlic Parmesan puff pastries are usually her top seller.

“No matter what event or what time of the year, those things always sell out first,” she said.

In other parts of the world, Oktoberfest is a 16-day festival celebrating beer held annually in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, running from late September to the first weekend in October, according to the web site www.oktoberfestgoodyear.com.

Mental Health Awareness Week

Veny addressed students, partent at High School

New York City resident Mike Veny uses the painful experiences of depression from his troubled youth to help people today.

On Tuesday he addressed students and parents at Bartlesville High School in celebration of Mental Illness Awareness Week, Oct. 6-12.

“Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition. However, mental illness affects everyone directly or indirectly through family, friends or coworkers. Despite mental illnesses’ reach and prevalence, STIGMA and misunderstanding are also, unfortunately, widespread,” said Toni Harjo of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Washington County in a press release.

“The STIGMA surrounding the subject of mental health is the biggest barrier to people seeking treatment. That is why each year, during the first week of October, NAMI and participants across the country raise awareness of mental illness. Each year, we educate the public, fight STIGMA and provide support.

“This year we want to focus on STIGMA and encourage people to join the STIGMA Free Pledge: https://www.nami.org/Get-Involved/Take-the-stigmafree-Pledge/StigmaFree-Me/StigmaFree-Pledge.

“We believe that mental health conditions are important to discuss year-round but highlighting them during Mental Illness Awareness Week provides a dedicated time for mental health advocates across the country to come together as one unified voice. Since 1990, when Congress officially established the first full week of October as Mental Illness Awareness Week, advocates have worked together to sponsor activities, large or small, to educate the public about mental illness.”

Veny said his youth was filled with behavioral issues.

“I had angry outbursts that grew violent,” Veny said in a face-to-face interview.

Bartlesville Police Department

Heneby arrested for arson

A Bartlesville man, with a reported history of setting car fires in California, was arrested on suspicion of arson after deliberately setting vacant houses on fire in 2017.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Michael Kevin Heneby, 27, confessed to setting a garage at a vacant house on fire at 1541 S. Maple using a rag wrapped around an aerosol can and setting it on fire.

According to the probable cause affidavit, “Heneby picked this building because there were vacant lots on both side of the house and he did not want it to spread.”

“The method of setting fires with aerosol cans and ordinary combustibles was used to set at least 10 vacant houses on fire in the fire,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police were able to match Heneby to the alleged crime based on DNA found on bicycle bars.

His bond was set at $50,000 and appeared at 9 a.m. Oct. 11 before Judge Linda Thomas.

