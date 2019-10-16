Three former Shawnee High School cheerleaders now Shawnee Early Childhood Center educators cheered students on at SECC during Spirit Friday.

According to SECC Teaching Assistant Lindsey Cowan, the Pond won the Spirt Trophy and kindergarten teachers Heidi (Stout) Garlow, Cassie (Bateman) Flora and Pre-K teacher Janna (McCalister) Montogomery acted in place of the SHS cheerleaders.

Cowan said the SHS cheerleaders who usually present the Spirit Trophy were unable to attend because they had to attended Homecoming.

Cowman explained the teachers really wanted to make sure the students still celebrated their school spirit.