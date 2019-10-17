OKEMAH — Thursday night football proved to be very noteworthy for Meeker.

The Bulldogs not only recorded their first shutout, 15-0 over district rival Okemah, but also received their first field goal when Caden Wolford nailed a 31-yarder in the third quarter.

It was Okemah’s first District 2A-2 loss of the season against three victories. Okemah is 4-3 overall.

Jacob Martin posted the only first-half points on a 6-yard run in the second quarter. An attempted 2-point conversion run came up short, leaving Meeker ahead 6-0 at the intermission.

Wolford launched the third-quarter scoring with his FG, then registered an 8-yard TD run, also in the third quarter, to finalize the scoring.

Meeker dominated the rushing lanes, piling up 238 yards on 44 attempts, while limiting the hosts to 64 yards on 22 carries.

Wolford and Martin shared the rushing lead at 116 yards with Wolford carrying the pigskin 28 times and Martin 15 times.

Martin hit 7-of-19 passes (one interception) for 37 yards. Cameron Budgie notched two receptions for 16 yards. Kobe Norton caught two aerials for 11 yards.

Four Bulldog defenders — Xavier Masquas, Dakota Gabbert, Cam Holt and Martin — chalked up four tackles. Martin also claimed an interception.

JJ Bloomer recorded an 11-yard quarterback sack and also had a tackle for a 7-yard loss.

Zach Cook, playing defensive end for the first time this season, had a 3-yard loss via a tackle.

Meeker improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in 2A-2.

Meeker will entertain Holdenville Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.