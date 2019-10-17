Congratulations to the 18 students who were selected for the ECOCDA All-District Honor Choir.
The ECOCDA All-District Honor Choir will perform a concert on Nov. 5 at 7 P.M. at the Scottish Rite Temple in Guthrie.
The concert is free of charge and the public is welcome. Five of the 18 students selected will be recognized at the concert in November as 3-year members. Below are the names of the students who will be participating this year.
High School:
Emily Adair
Anaya Cruz
Josh Cleveland - 3-year member
Emily Day - 3-year member
Chad Hodge
Abbiegail James
Natalie Mathews - 3-year member
Kimberly Morgan
Margaret Price
Bryan Smith - 3-year member
Nate Stephens - 3-year member
Isabel West
Middle School:
Marilyn Bartley
Ainsley Crane
Kaitlyn Parsons
Mikah Teape
Clara Timmons
Brianna Williams