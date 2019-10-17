Congratulations to the 18 students who were selected for the ECOCDA All-District Honor Choir.

The ECOCDA All-District Honor Choir will perform a concert on Nov. 5 at 7 P.M. at the Scottish Rite Temple in Guthrie.

The concert is free of charge and the public is welcome. Five of the 18 students selected will be recognized at the concert in November as 3-year members. Below are the names of the students who will be participating this year.

High School:

Emily Adair

Anaya Cruz

Josh Cleveland - 3-year member

Emily Day - 3-year member

Chad Hodge

Abbiegail James

Natalie Mathews - 3-year member

Kimberly Morgan

Margaret Price

Bryan Smith - 3-year member

Nate Stephens - 3-year member

Isabel West

Middle School:

Marilyn Bartley

Ainsley Crane

Kaitlyn Parsons

Mikah Teape

Clara Timmons

Brianna Williams