Third-seeded Hilldale trailed just one time Thursday en route to an 8-1 triumph over sixth-seeded Tecumseh in first-round action of the Class 4A state fast-pitch tournament at the Ballfields at FireLake.

After being held to one hit through three innings, Hilldale tallied four runs in the top of the fourth with the big blow a line-drive, 3-run double into the left center gap by sophomore Riley Barnoskee. The only other hit in the inning was a leadoff double down the right-field line by Drew Riddle. The inning also included a fielder’s choice, an error and three walks, one with the bases loaded for a 4-1 margin.

Hilldale, 30-3, added two runs in the sixth on four singles and an error, then tallied two runs in the seventh on RBI singles by Celeste Wood and Riddle.

Tecumseh’s sole run came in the third as Ayzia Shirey singled up the middle with two outs, stole second and scored on a bloop single to right by Brestin Hayes.

Tecumseh, 26-12, stranded two runners in the fourth. In the fifth, Shaelee Cranford reached on an error and Hayes walked with one out. But Katlyn Fleming’s shot to right was snared by Kaylee Sanchez, who doubled the runner off first base to end the inning.

Tecumseh, also had two line-drive outs in the sixth.

“We hit some balls right at them, and they hit some balls that just found the right spot,” Tecumseh coach Chad Trahan said. “We made a couple of mistakes but we fought to the very end. They got the big hit, so give them credit. They have a good program and great tradition.”

Hilldale senior pitcher Makayla Williams permitted six hits, fanned one and walked two in getting the win.

Tecumseh starter Harley Sturm went the first five innings, giving up four runs. Kylee Akehurst gave up four runs over the last two innings

.