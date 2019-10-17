Thirty-seven high school seniors from Prague, Paden, and online-charter schools comprise the 2019-2020 BancFirst Prague Student Bank Board, and are eligible to earn a tuition and fee-free college credit in Business Leadership from Seminole State College. This is the largest Student Bank Board/Business Leadership Class in the program’s history.

SSC provides a fully accredited course syllabus to BancFirst, which then designs their Student Board Program within these guidelines. BancFirst provides the students with free checking accounts and debit cards, and makes deposits based on attendance and participation in the program. Cynthia Seaton, the Student Bank Board Program Director for BancFirst Prague, invites business and community leaders to speak to the students about identity theft, consumer fraud protection, lending and all aspects of community banking. The program lasts the entire school year.

Participants in the program are: Gracie Hightower, Brittany Harwell, Arissa Magness, Austin Lee, Jorge Tapia, Will Capron, Cloe Serre, Shanell Tharps, MacKinsey Stiles, Brian Case, Treyton Johnson, Julie Brydon, Phillip Bullard, Tanner Moore, Kylie Huskins, Garrett Norman, Bailey Cindle, Andrew Terrell, Hannah Tinsley, Elysa Brownfield, Gayle Blackwell, Clare Galloway, Sydney Winchester, Diana Manning, Josi Goodman, Beth Denney, Abby Anderson, Adisyn Auld, Ally Anderson, Amanda Stack, Branom Bailey, Conaugher McDonald, Courtney Turner, Isaiah Bias, Jaycee Johnson, Tonya Davis and Anna Lee

Upon successful completion of the program, Seminole State College hosts a class trip and lunch for the students. Past trip destinations have included the Federal Reserve Bank in OKC, the National Weather Service in Norman, and the Sam Noble Museum in Norman. SSC partners with several local banks in the community offering this Student Bank Board/Business Leadership cooperative course. For the 2019-2020 school year, approximately 123 high school seniors, from 14 area high schools, are participating in this free educational program.