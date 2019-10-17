Shawnee's District 6AII-2 path continues to be chalked full of landmines.

Coming off a 52-26 home blistering from fifth-ranked Tulsa Washington, Shawnee has fourth-ranked and 6-0 Muskogee squarely in its cross-hairs.

Tonight’s kickoff is slated for 7:30 at Jim Thorpe Stadium.

Muskogee, which burned Sapulpa 34-6 last Friday, is 3-0 and tied with Bixby for the district top spot.

Eli Williams, Sapulpa’s standout 6-foot-5, 210-pound quarterback, didn’t play against Muskogee because of a season-ending ACL injury. Williams has committed to TCU.

Muskogee has outscored six foes by a combined margin of 259-52.

Shawnee, 1-5 overall, is in sole possession of the district cellar spot at 0-3. The Wolves have been outscored 206-119.

Harrah (1-5, 1-2 in 4A-2) at Tecumseh (4-2, 2-1 in 4A-2)

Tecumseh took a gigantic step toward a playoff berth by claiming a 28-26 road win over Blanchard.

Will Holton fired two touchdown passes and ran 84 yards to paydirt with a fumble recovery as Tecumseh prevailed. The Savages are locked in a three-way tie with Tuttle and Cushing for second place.

Harrah, blitzed 36-6 by Madill last Friday, has been mauled by a 206-56 scoring count through six games.

Bethel (4-2, 1-2 in 3A-2) at Purcell (2-4, 1-2 in 3A-2)

The Wildcats recorded a virtual must-win— for any type of playoff hope —with a 25-21 decision over Pauls Valley as Gunner Smith and Jesse Tucker collaborated for a 15-yard scoring pass with 38 seconds remaining.

Purcell ripped Douglass 35-6.

Tuttle (5-1, 2-1 in 4A-2) at McLoud (0-6, 0-3 in 4A-2)

Bethany ascended to the top of the 4A rankings after defeating previously No. 1 Tuttle, 21-0. Tuttle, now ranked third, had won 14 straight games, including a decision over Bethany in last year’s state title matchup.

Bethany limited Tuttle to 79 yards of offense.

McLoud fell 51-14 to Cushing.

Seminole (3-3, 1-2 in 3A-3) at Stigler (4-2, 1-2 in 3A-3)

Mike Snyder remains within one victory of becoming Oklahoma’s 11-man all-time wins leader at 363.

Stigler dropped an offensive-crazed 49-47 shootout to Checotah.

The Chieftains possess back-to-back setbacks to second-ranked Lincoln Christian (51-8) and seventh-ranked Idabel (32-7).

Meeker (3-3, 2-1 in 2A-2) at Okemah (4-2, 3-0 in 2A-2)

Led by Caden Wolford’s 163-yard, 22-carry performance, Meeker knocked off Chandler 30-22 last Friday. Meeker registered 313 yards rushing.

Okemah blasted Prague, 56-25, while accumulating 354 yards on the ground. Fans of offensive football should get their money’s worth.

Chandler (2-4, 1-2 in 2A-2) at Prague (2-4, 2-1 in 2A-2)

The winner of this Lincoln County squabble will have have a leg up in terms of a playoff berth. Meeker is tied for third in the district with Prague while Chandler and Henryetta are tied for fifth. Following tonight’s action, Prague has road tests remaining with Kellyville (Oct. 25) and Jones (Nov. 8) to go with a home game against Meeker (Nov. 1). Chandler would still have home challenges against Okemah (Oct. 25) and Holdenville (Nov. 8) with a road matchup versus Henryetta (Nov. 1).

Kellyville and Holdenville are 0-3 and have surrendered 291 and 292 points respectively.

Maud (3-3, 0-1 in B-5) at Caddo (1-5, 0-1 in B-5)

Maud will be without head coach Kenon White, who will sit out three games as punishment after pulling his players from the field against Wilson on Oct. 4. White was upset when he thought one of his players was horse-collared and a penalty wasn’t called. He must also complete training on Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association rules, teaching and modeling behavior and social media.

Maud opened its district season Friday with a 42-22 loss against Wetumka. Canadian leveled Caddo 50-0. Caddo has been outscored 262-88 this season.