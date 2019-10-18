Will Wilson, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Bethel, Oklahoma, delivered OBU’s chapel message Wednesday, Oct. 16, in Raley Chapel. Wilson taught on the life of Samson from Judges 16.

Wilson reminded students and faculty that although Samson was a man with great strength, he fell into temptation that separated him from God. However, because of God’s faithfulness, He redeemed Samson.

“God is a redeemer,” Wilson said. “He is the God of second and third and fourth chances. The enemy wants you to think that God will abandon you, but God is the God who redeems and never fails His children, even when we fail him.”

He likewise reminded the audience that even though we stray from God, just like Samson, He will never abandon us.

“God is faithful,” Wilson said. “He is always faithful. Even when we fail Him and leave Him, He remains faithful and near to us.”

Born and raised in Post, Texas, Wilson moved to Oklahoma at age 14. A graduate of Boyce College and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, he has been the senior pastor at New Hope Baptist Church for almost a decade. He and his wife, Leigh, have been married for 17 years. They are the proud parents of Trip, Jett, Cruz and Tatum.

To view this or other chapel messages, visit www.okbu.edu/student-life/spiritual-life/chapel-messages.

