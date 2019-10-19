It takes a lot of spaghetti to feed the roughly 1,200 people who show up each year for the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Spaghetti Day; about 300 pounds, to be more specific.

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary is warming up the kitchen as it gears up to host its 36th annual fundraiser — Spaghetti Day — Thursday, Oct. 24; lunch is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army gym, at 200 E. 9th St. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old and younger. For tickets call the Salvation Army office 275-2243. Also, tickets can be purchased at the door and credit cards will be accepted. Sauce is available for $7 per quart.

Capt. Stacey Connelly said proceeds from the event can be used in a variety of ways, such as helping support kids going to camp, the Boys and Girls Club and/or the soup kitchen.