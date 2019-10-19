AFTON — Two people were killed Saturday, Oct. 19 when the auto they were in ran into the back of a truck that was on the shoulder near the Afton exit of the Will Rogers Turnpike.

A 2000 Buick LeSabre, driven by Judy S. Booker, 72, of Tulsa, and Jeffery C. Booker, 41, of Sperry were killed when their vehicle struck a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Patrick A. Grosso, 58, of St. Peters, Missouri, in the eastbound lane of I-44 near mile marker 302, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

Grosso was parked on the shoulder of the turnpike and the Buick went right for an unknown reason, the report said.

Both Bookers were pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 8:30 a.m. by EMS personnel from massive injuries.

Grosso and a passenger, Phillip G. Donze, 45, St. Charles, Missouri, were not injured.

The report did say the roadway was wet and that the accident is under investigation.

Trooper Jack Rhinehart of the Will Rogers Turnpike Detachment investigated the accident.

He was assisted by Trooper Shawn Cummings of the Will Rogers Turnpike Detachment, Trooper Will Langley of the Ottawa County Detachment of Troop L and Lieutenant Toy Thilges of the Will Rogers Turnpike Detachment.

Also assisting were the Afton Fire Department, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority maintenance.