People will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. — Maya Angelou

He was a crusty professor of journalism, the kind who, no matter the season, wore a sport coat with patches on the elbows, the kind of professor you’d find at Oxford or Yale, but not at a prairie school like Oklahoma State.

In my freshman Journalism 101 class I thought he just didn’t like me, but he just didn’t like my writing. At the time, though, I didn’t know there was a difference. He threw my first assignment in the trash, shook his head and told me, “This is a class in news-writing, not novel writing. Start over.”

He was a drill sergeant of a professor. I was a rebellious, know-it-all student who wanted to be the next Jack London.

I somehow managed to survive his classes and went on to graduate. I came back to grad school after the Army, only to find him director of the school and my thesis advisor. But this time the pupil was ready and the Master appeared. We stayed friends long after that, right up until his passing, years later. The crusty professor of my youth had a poet’s heart.

Dr. Heath taught me that words matter. He gave me a love affair with the comma and the period and when to use both. I remember him as the last of a breed of journalism professors who paid attention to detail. But most of all I remember him because he was hard on me and believed in me at a time when I needed it most.

When she sings, she becomes the song. It just flows from someplace deep within her. Many times in church I just sit, stunned and silent letting her voice and the music fall over me. If I were to even try to sing, it would spoil the moment. I fear if anyone notices me that they would think I am not a good parishioner. But my not participating in the singing doesn’t mean that I’m not feeling it. Just the opposite. I feel it too much.

When Tamara and her talented high school guitar player and her tiny but mighty Filipino choir sing “Here I Am Lord,” “Mary’s Song,” or “Be Not Afraid” it’s obvious we are witnessing something special. This is their gift to us. It’s what I call a holy moment. And it’s how I will always see her and her choir.

My friend of 40 years died rather suddenly last month. Someone said that his passing “wasn’t by design,” and I thought he would like that phrase, for he was a graphic designer who loved a play on words. Whenever I would talk about a project with Kerry, a napkin would appear and he’d sketch a concept and that concept would later manifest itself into reality. His mind worked that fast. It was as if he could see the finished piece before his clients even knew what they wanted.

I remember Kerry for that and for his pithy one-word responses, like “cool,” or “excellent.” There is not a part of Tulsa that doesn’t bear his branding and signage work and there is not a part of my work as a writer that he didn’t make better. And that’s what I remember about him now that he is gone: he made things better. Others included. Myself included.

Judy always has a smile and pleasantness about her as she checks your groceries at Food Pyramid. It’s genuine. She can check your groceries and be friendly at the same time. And that’s no easy feat. Choose one or the other. She never seems to have a bad day and you know that probably isn’t true, for I’m sure she has her struggles like any of us, but she doesn’t wear it on her sleeve. I don’t mean to imply that she’s over-the-top chatty and bubbly, that would probably be scary, but rather that she is authentically real and genuine. And that’s a gift.

Michael has been undergoing treatment for cancer for more than 10 years. He travels to MD Anderson monthly and sometimes weekly for treatment. Whenever I see him he always has a smile, a laugh and a good story to tell. I’ve never heard him bring up his ordeal on his own and I’ve never heard him complain about what he is going through. He runs a successful company, hunts, shoots skeet, collects all sorts of cool things, is close to his children and grandkids and lives life—with all it’s pain and all it’s joys.

But I have never told him how much I admire him and that bothers me. I wish I had a small amount of his courage and strength and that’s something I will always remember him for.

I don’t know if any of the people above have ever asked themselves how they want to be remembered, but one thing is clear: the way they are living their lives now determines that for them.

As Kerry, my graphic design friend would say, “you are the brand. It’s not what you say about yourself. It’s what others say about you.”

I seem to find myself looking in the rear view mirror of life now more than I used to. Thoughts of life and death and how I will be remembered when I’m gone have crept into my consciousness, whereas just a few years ago I never gave such thoughts a thought.

In the Cole Porter song, Another Opening, Another Show from the 1950s musical Kiss Me Kate, there is a line that says, “Another job that you hope, at last, will make your future forget your past.”

And so it is with our lives: every day, every week, every month we have a chance for ‘another opening, another show,’ a chance to begin again, to raise the curtain and give it a better shot.

Some say that we get only one chance at this life. But I don’t think that’s true. I think we get many chances. Every morning when I awake and my feet hit the deck I remind myself, “I can’t believe it, I’ve got another chance.”

Another chance to be a better person, another chance to make amends, another chance to be more aware of how I am coming across. Another chance to be more understanding and accepting.

But most of all, another chance to live a life today for how I want to be remembered when I’m gone tomorrow.

It’s like John Lennon said, “Everything will be okay in the end, and if it’s not okay, then it isn’t the end.”

— Joe Williams is an award-winning writer and author. His management consulting firm does strategic planning and training for major corporations around the world. He holds more than 120 awards for his writing, design and planning and in 2009, he was named a Fellow by the International Association of Business Communicators.