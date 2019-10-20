The Shawnee Police Foundation will host its annual banquet at the FireLake Grand Casino and Resort Event Center at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 to honor officers of the Shawnee Police Department.

Tickets to this event are $35. If you are interested in attending and/or donating to this event, you may purchase tickets from a Foundation board member, the Chief’s Office, or by mail to:

Shawnee Police Foundation

ATTN: Awards Banquet

P.O. Box 32

Shawnee, OK 74802-0032

Please make checks payable to the Shawnee Police Foundation; donations are tax deductible.