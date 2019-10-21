LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Oklahoma Baptist traveled to the Natural State on Saturday morning and came back with a pair of second-place team finishes at the Arkansas-Little Rock Invitational.

The OBU women’s team racked up 677 points, only falling to the hosts from UALR. The Bison men’s team scored 743 points. Both teams combined for 17 event titles.

Both teams took home first in the first two events of the day, the 200-meter medley relay. The women’s team of Julie Day, Juliana Cifuentes, Jamie Edwards, and Laura Cifuentes clocked in with a time of 1:49.47, while the men’s team of Daniel Santos, Thomas Peterson, Tristan Villa, and Alex Leff touched in 1:35.20. Later on, the men’s 200-meter free relay team of Leff, Daniel Brown, Colton Wyatt and Santos took first in a time of 1:26.03.

Santos paced all swimmers in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1:43.41 and Tristan Villa joined him on the podium with a third-place time of 1:46.44.

Juliana Cifuentes claimed a first-place finish in the 100-meter breaststroke after completing the race in 1:06.05. On the men’s side of the same event, Peterson also finished in first after touching in 59.92. Filip Duric finished third with a time of 1:02.31.

In the 200-meter butterfly, Villa claimed first place in a time of 1:54.72. Juliana Cifuentes took home an additional two event titles in the 200-meter breast and 200-meter individual medley.

In the distance events, Alfredo Arrieche claimed first in the 500-meter freestyle and second in the 1,000-meter free. Jocelyn Martinez led the way on the women’s side with a third-place finish in the 1,000-meter free, while Laura Cifuentes finished second in the 500-meter free.

Oklahoma Baptist’s divers swept on the men’s side, with Noah Harlow taking home top honors in both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving competitions. Cassidy Wright finished first in the women’s 1-meter diving competition.

Oklahoma Baptist returns to action on Friday, Nov. 1 when they return to Arkansas for the Hendrix Relays in Conway.