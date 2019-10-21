Shawnee police said a pursuit on Monday ended with a crash, followed by a foot chase and arrest.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano said it was about 9:15 a.m. Monday when Officer Josh Soward attempted to make a traffic stop on a red Chevy Cobalt at Wallace and Oklahoma Streetsfor a seatbelt violation.

The driver, who was later identified as Terry Dylan White, 34, ignored Soward’s

emergency lights and siren and continued southbound on Oklahoma Street, she said.

Terry allegedly led the officer through several city streets, disregarding several stop signs. Terry then drove eastbound on Highway 3, just east of Brangus Road, and eventually lost control of the vehicle before striking a guardrail, which caused him to spin into Soward’s patrol unit.

Terry exited the car and took off running northbound into a field, where he was taken into custody. Terry was transported to SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital Shawnee for medical treatment and was later released and taken to jail. White was arrested on several traffic violations to include felony attempting to elude, Lozano said. Formal charges have not been filed.