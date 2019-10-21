Storms that rumbled through the area Sunday night caused damage to homes and businesses in the small town of Wanette in far southwestern Pottawatomie County.

Don Lynch, Shawnee/Pottawatomie County emergency management director, said crews completed damage assessments Monday and recorded the following:

• 1 single-family home with major damage

• 6 single-family homes with minor damage

• 1 mobile home with major damage

• 1 business with major damage

• 2 businesses with minor damage

• 1 outbuilding destroyed

Lynch said the the American Red Cross was notified of the damage to family homes and the impacted business were insured.

The storm resulted in power outages that caused the closure of Wanette Public Schools on Monday. The district reports classes will be back in session Tuesday.